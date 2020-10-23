Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 495.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX opened at $106.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.13. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $111.50.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

