Cwm LLC Acquires 2,715 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in 3M by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $170.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.90. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.