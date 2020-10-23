Cwm LLC Acquires 915 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $36,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total value of $8,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,324,362.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,650 shares of company stock valued at $51,776,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $481.99 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.86. The stock has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.40.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

