Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after buying an additional 3,956,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,396 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of -74.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

