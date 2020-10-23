Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL.L) (LON:DAL) Shares Gap Down to $220.50

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL.L) (LON:DAL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $220.50, but opened at $212.00. Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL.L) shares last traded at $207.01, with a volume of 6,043 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL.L) in a report on Friday, July 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 237.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 250.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.33 million and a P/E ratio of 4.77.

In related news, insider Margaret Sweeney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($66,631.83).

Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL.L) Company Profile (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotels and Maldron Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

