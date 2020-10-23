Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Shares Gap Down to $295.50

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $295.50, but opened at $284.50. Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) shares last traded at $293.50, with a volume of 594,213 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 187 ($2.44) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 236.50 ($3.09).

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 19.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 284.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 261.70.

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) Company Profile (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

