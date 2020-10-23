Sportech (LON:SPO) Shares Gap Down to $17.13

Sportech plc (LON:SPO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.13, but opened at $16.50. Sportech shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 83,907 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sportech in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.30.

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, and racetracks in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

