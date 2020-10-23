Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.24

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.24 and last traded at $95.07, with a volume of 1933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.73.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $16,905,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 130,432 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $11,007,156.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,847.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 72,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 134.7% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

