Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Hits New 52-Week High at $229.49

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $229.49 and last traded at $228.61, with a volume of 19536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.03.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

The firm has a market cap of $165.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $542,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,553. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total value of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,088 shares of company stock valued at $50,889,383 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 38.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Danaher by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,641,000 after buying an additional 436,143 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

