Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Danske upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 622005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERIC. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth about $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth $682,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

