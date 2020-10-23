James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.13

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.13 and last traded at $50.91, with a volume of 580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JRVR. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of James River Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -256.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In related news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,905,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,327,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in James River Group by 166.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in James River Group during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in James River Group by 340.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in James River Group by 141.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

