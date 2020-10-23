Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $124.76

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.76 and last traded at $123.28, with a volume of 423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.10.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABG. ValuEngine raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.88.
The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59.
In other news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.
About Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
