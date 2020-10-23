Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $124.76

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.76 and last traded at $123.28, with a volume of 423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABG. ValuEngine raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

