New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.23

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 81252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

NGD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. CIBC raised New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

