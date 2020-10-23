NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $3.78. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 429,820 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NetSol Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $31.31 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.55.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.66%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of NetSol Technologies worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Position Raised by Cwm LLC
iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Position Raised by Cwm LLC
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC
Cwm LLC Sells 29,198 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares
Cwm LLC Sells 29,198 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares
Cwm LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc.
Cwm LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc.
Cwm LLC Acquires 229 Shares of S&P Global Inc
Cwm LLC Acquires 229 Shares of S&P Global Inc
Cwm LLC Sells 4,135 Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc
Cwm LLC Sells 4,135 Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report