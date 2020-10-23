Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.16). Appian posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -114.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13. Appian has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $84.81.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $156,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $6,830,800. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Appian by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Appian by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 56,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

