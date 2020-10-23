Brokerages Anticipate Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Churchill Downs posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $6.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. 140166 upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $2,644,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,747.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $180,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,669.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $171.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $183.34.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.