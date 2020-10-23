Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Tyler Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.64.

TYL opened at $399.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.51. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $245.00 and a 12-month high of $404.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.55, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total value of $5,556,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,600,780 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 59.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 67,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 25,065 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 47.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,496,000 after buying an additional 70,388 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 70.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 29,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 200.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

