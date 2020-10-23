Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Live Company Group PLC (LON:LVCG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.10), with a volume of 34405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76.

Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX (6.70) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Live Company Group Plc organizes and manages live entertainment events in the United Kingdom, Europe, China, and the Far East. It operates through Proprietary Shows (Events) and Licences segments. The company also licenses partners to produce BRICKLIVE branded events. Live Company Group Plc is headquartered in West Byfleet, the United Kingdom.

