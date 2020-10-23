Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Live Company Group PLC (LON:LVCG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.10), with a volume of 34405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76.

Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX (6.70) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Live Company Group (LON:LVCG)

Live Company Group Plc organizes and manages live entertainment events in the United Kingdom, Europe, China, and the Far East. It operates through Proprietary Shows (Events) and Licences segments. The company also licenses partners to produce BRICKLIVE branded events. Live Company Group Plc is headquartered in West Byfleet, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Live Company Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Company Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Position Raised by Cwm LLC
iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Position Raised by Cwm LLC
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC
Cwm LLC Sells 29,198 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares
Cwm LLC Sells 29,198 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares
Cwm LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc.
Cwm LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc.
Cwm LLC Acquires 229 Shares of S&P Global Inc
Cwm LLC Acquires 229 Shares of S&P Global Inc
Cwm LLC Sells 4,135 Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc
Cwm LLC Sells 4,135 Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report