General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $7.05. General Finance shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 54 shares trading hands.

GFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $215.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. General Finance had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 19.53%. On average, analysts expect that General Finance Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of General Finance by 177.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in General Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of General Finance by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 26,950 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the period. 23.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

