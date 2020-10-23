Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.00

Shares of Orchard Funding Group PLC (LON:ORCH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65), with a volume of 12567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Funding Group in a report on Friday, July 31st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $13.03 million and a P/E ratio of 6.93.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance and professional fee funding services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

