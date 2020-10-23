Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.83

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 99764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOLD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $344,221.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,653.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $297,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,113,816.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,868. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

