Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.12

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.12 and last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 29344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.09.

RPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.40.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $19,454,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,454,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

