MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.00

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 87940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan, Inc provides data analytics and cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors via data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical and dental costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

