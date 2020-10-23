TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Shares Gap Up to $5.07

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $6.00. TSR shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $11.33 million, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

Get TSR alerts:

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.79%.

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.