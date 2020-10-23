AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Shares Gap Down to $6.73

Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.73, but opened at $6.31. AMREP shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AMREP from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.68.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a negative net margin of 28.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 19,456,200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,562 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.39% of AMREP worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

