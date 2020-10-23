Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 3,632.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.29% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 62.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 731,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,437,000 after buying an additional 281,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 161.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 44.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $70.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.45. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $155.33.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.05.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

