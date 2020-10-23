Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.13% of PVH worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,047,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

NYSE PVH opened at $64.98 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $108.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $2.56. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

