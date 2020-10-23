Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,121,000 after purchasing an additional 473,166 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,464,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,034,000 after acquiring an additional 177,852 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 46.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,837,000 after acquiring an additional 162,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 35.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,510,000 after acquiring an additional 115,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.93.

ED stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

