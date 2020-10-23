Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. AXA increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 306,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 563,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,912,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 368,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNC opened at $115.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.33. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

