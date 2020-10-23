Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Parsons has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Parsons had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Carey A. Smith acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $265,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Parsons by 20.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Parsons by 791.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Parsons in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

