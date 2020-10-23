Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after buying an additional 8,195,290 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Zoetis by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,032,000 after purchasing an additional 712,830 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 115.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,325,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,982,000 after purchasing an additional 708,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 46.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,654,000 after purchasing an additional 457,590 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3,203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 462,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,319,000 after buying an additional 448,059 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. G.Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $299,846.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $179,432.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $162.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

