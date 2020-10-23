Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

APTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

APTX stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.21. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,764.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 1,271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 190,878 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

