Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

HGEN opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

