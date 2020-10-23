Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $13.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

Shares of LAC opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $980.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.55. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 45,234 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 669,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 31,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

