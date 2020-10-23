Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $107.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.
Shares of CDAY opened at $89.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.18. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 175.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $36,090,000.00. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $356,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $9,032,428.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,751,124 shares of company stock valued at $559,823,424 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
