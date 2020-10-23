Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $107.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Shares of CDAY opened at $89.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.18. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 175.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.88 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 8.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $36,090,000.00. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $356,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $9,032,428.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,751,124 shares of company stock valued at $559,823,424 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

