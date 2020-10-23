Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polarityte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

NASDAQ PTE opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Polarityte has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,152.56% and a negative return on equity of 179.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Polarityte will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $31,652.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,187.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,981 shares of company stock valued at $56,506. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Polarityte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Polarityte by 408.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Polarityte by 200.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

