Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Shares of NVUS stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. Novus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.46.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novus Therapeutics will post -14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.57% of Novus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

