Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PLYA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $554.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of December 12, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 23 resorts comprising 8,690 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.