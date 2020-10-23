Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €77.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.81 ($88.01).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYN opened at €42.33 ($49.80) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.22. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.