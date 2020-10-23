Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €77.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.81 ($88.01).

Shares of BAYN opened at €42.33 ($49.80) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.22. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($145.67).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Analyst Recommendations for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Position in PVH Corp.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Position in PVH Corp.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc
Parsons Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Parsons Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Zoetis Inc. Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
Zoetis Inc. Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report