JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) to “Overweight”

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $76.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MAN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

MAN stock opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.98.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

