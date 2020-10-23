Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €127.00 by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €127.00 ($149.41) price target from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRK. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €120.23 ($141.45).

FRA:MRK opened at €127.95 ($150.53) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($135.29). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €124.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of €110.55.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Position in PVH Corp.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Position in PVH Corp.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc
Parsons Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Parsons Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Zoetis Inc. Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
Zoetis Inc. Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report