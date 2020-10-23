Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €127.00 by Morgan Stanley

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €127.00 ($149.41) price target from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRK. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €120.23 ($141.45).

FRA:MRK opened at €127.95 ($150.53) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($135.29). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €124.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of €110.55.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

