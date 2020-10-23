Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) PT Lowered to $3.25

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $3.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 221.78% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:NAK opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $512.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.08.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

