Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSTX. BofA Securities started coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $680.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.13). As a group, analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Position in PVH Corp.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Position in PVH Corp.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc
Parsons Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Parsons Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Zoetis Inc. Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
Zoetis Inc. Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report