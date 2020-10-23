Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSTX. BofA Securities started coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $680.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.13). As a group, analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

