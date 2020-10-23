International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 330 by Sanford C. Bernstein

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 211.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 287 ($3.75) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Davy Research lowered International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 298.94 ($3.91).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 105.90 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 196.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.60. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24.

In other news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

