BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BXS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Shares of BXS opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 12.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after purchasing an additional 96,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

