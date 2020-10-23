Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $200.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.13.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $171.25 on Wednesday. Lowe's Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Analyst Recommendations for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW)

