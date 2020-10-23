National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other analysts have also commented on NGHC. JMP Securities lowered shares of National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

National General stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. National General has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.96.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. National General had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National General will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National General by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in National General by 2.4% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in National General by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in National General by 3.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in National General by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

