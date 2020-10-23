Zacks Investment Research Upgrades One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) to Hold

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. is a real estate investment trust which invests primarily in improved, commercial real estate under long-term net lease. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLP. ValuEngine cut One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

OLP opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 23.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 173.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 348,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 220,930 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 42.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 180,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 53,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 78.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 43,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

