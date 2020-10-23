BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €60.00 by Morgan Stanley

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price target from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s previous close.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €56.00 ($65.88).

BAS opened at €51.79 ($60.93) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.80. BASF SE has a 52-week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €72.17 ($84.91).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

