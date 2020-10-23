Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Hold

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMAB. BofA Securities upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

OMAB opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $67.07.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 938.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 30.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 28,913 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 30.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

